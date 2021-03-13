$45.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to post $45.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $47.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $45.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $183.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,658,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,287,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in First Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,035,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,713,000 after buying an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.