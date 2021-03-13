$45.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post $45.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. First Financial reported sales of $45.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $183.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. First Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $624.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 228,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

