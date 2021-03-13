4,963 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after acquiring an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $409.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.81. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

