50,224 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

SIVR stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.