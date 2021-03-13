5,834 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Shares of KSU traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.28. 3,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,590. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

