68,936 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,314,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

