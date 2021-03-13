7,053 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,053 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $41,984,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,766,479.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 204,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $29,983,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,642,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,473,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,279,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,479,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $379.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

