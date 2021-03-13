7,090 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

NYSE ECL opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.