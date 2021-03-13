7,110 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Insiders have sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $123.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

