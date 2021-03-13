7,186 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $185.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

