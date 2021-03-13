73,000 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Acquired by Gemsstock Limited

Gemsstock Limited purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises approximately 3.4% of Gemsstock Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

