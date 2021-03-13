73,425 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Cimarex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after buying an additional 106,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 909,881 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 2,110,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,867. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.