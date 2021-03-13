73,796 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SGEN stock opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average is $175.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94.
In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,728 shares of company stock worth $24,651,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.
Seagen Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.
