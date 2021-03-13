73,796 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average is $175.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,728 shares of company stock worth $24,651,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

