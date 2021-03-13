7,400 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CME Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $5,444,936. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

CME stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,992. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

