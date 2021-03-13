$763.38 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report $763.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $743.40 million to $776.50 million. First Horizon posted sales of $477.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,365,971.49. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN opened at $17.65 on Friday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

