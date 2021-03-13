81,701 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,701 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of HP by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 757,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 176,610 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of HP by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 204,172 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of HP by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 173,373 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 329,847 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.