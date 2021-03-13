$83.67 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce sales of $83.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.71 million and the lowest is $82.56 million. CalAmp posted sales of $87.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $335.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.32 million to $336.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $333.60 million, with estimates ranging from $328.59 million to $336.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $419.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CalAmp by 337.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.