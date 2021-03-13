$85.79 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will report sales of $85.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.37 million to $86.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $66.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $373.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $377.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $402.32 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $407.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PERI. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $670.10 million, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

