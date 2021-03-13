88mph (MPH) Reaches Market Cap of $36.71 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph token can currently be bought for approximately $122.24 or 0.00200224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $36.71 million and $387,351.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00443827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00061053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00049799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00511770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011450 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 329,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,297 tokens. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

88mph Token Trading

