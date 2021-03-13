8,972 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $239.84 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

