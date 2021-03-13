9,323 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,004. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $127.46 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.