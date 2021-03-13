9,419 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $151.00. 35,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.40. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

