96,368 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Purchased by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021


Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7,811,800.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 78,118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 74,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. 240,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

