9,771 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $83,346,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,047,000 after buying an additional 236,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.85.

Shares of VRSK opened at $174.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

