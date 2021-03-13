9,923 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.3% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.44. The stock had a trading volume of 64,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

