9,949 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,949 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.55 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $1,828,611. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

