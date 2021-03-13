A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Up 84.8% in February

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the February 11th total of 130,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $653,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,484,750. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMRK shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $264.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of -0.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

