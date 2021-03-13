AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays cut AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

