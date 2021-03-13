Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Reduced by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,605 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,748,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $406,466,000 after acquiring an additional 740,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $82,000,000 after acquiring an additional 575,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,472. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

