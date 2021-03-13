Abyss Token (ABYSS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.91 or 0.00671238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00066049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00037805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.