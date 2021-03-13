Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after acquiring an additional 709,035 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,986,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 62,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,855,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $21.18.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.