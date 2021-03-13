Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce sales of $103.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $136.92 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $121.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $345.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.90 million to $378.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $524.66 million, with estimates ranging from $498.70 million to $550.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

