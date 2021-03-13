Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) vs. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Head to Head Contrast

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00% NeoGames N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Accel Entertainment and NeoGames’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.68 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -135.67 NeoGames N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeoGames has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Accel Entertainment and NeoGames, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 2 2 0 2.50 NeoGames 0 0 3 0 3.00

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. NeoGames has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.47%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than NeoGames.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeoGames beats Accel Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. The company also offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

