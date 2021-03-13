Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce sales of $99.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.40 million and the highest is $99.80 million. Accuray reported sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $383.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $383.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $419.25 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $424.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

