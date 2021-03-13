Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the February 11th total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAC. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,145,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ACAC opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71. Acies Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.