ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.75 and a beta of 0.89.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,857. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

