Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.78. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after buying an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.