Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Update

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the February 11th total of 923,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.01 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $64,744 in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

