Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

AHEXY stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.824 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

