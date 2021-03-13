AdEx (ADX) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.91 or 0.00671238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00066049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00037805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.