AdEx Network Market Cap Reaches $112.86 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001600 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $112.86 million and $13.18 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AdEx Network Token Profile

ADX is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,859,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,717,109 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

