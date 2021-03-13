ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the February 11th total of 766,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADiTx Therapeutics stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. ADiTx Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.58.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. It is developing AditxtScore that allow individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

