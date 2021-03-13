Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 112.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

