AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.44% of AdvanSix worth $86,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AdvanSix by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 23.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

ASIX opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $811.58 million, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

