Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the February 11th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176. Advantest has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68.

ATEYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

