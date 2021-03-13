Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the February 11th total of 750,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AEGN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

AEGN stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.42 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. Aegion has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aegion will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

