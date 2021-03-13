Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 115.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 259.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after buying an additional 45,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 173,418 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $20.37 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $955.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.