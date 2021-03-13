Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 31.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AJRD opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

