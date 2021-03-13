Aeron Hits 24-Hour Volume of $435,970.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 623.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $435,970.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 724% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00048165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00654664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00066059 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025083 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00035580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

