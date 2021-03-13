AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

AVAV stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

